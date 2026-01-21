Featuring Institution-Approved Mental Health Pilot at Nelson Mandela University WILMINGTON, Del. and JOHANNESBURG, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNAI) (“BEN”), a provider of secure, governed conversational AI solutions for regulated industries, today announced the finalization of a strategic partnership with Valio Technologies (Pty) Ltd (“Valio”) to establish an exclusive AI licensing framework for government and commercial markets across Africa. The partnership includes a memorandum of understanding with Nelson Mandela University for a regulated, institution-approved pilot deployment of artificial intelligence designed to enhance student wellbeing.Key Deal Terms
Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (“BEN”) is a provider of secure, enterprise-grade artificial intelligence solutions that enable natural conversations, workflow automation, and real-world execution across text, voice, and avatar-based experiences. Designed for regulated and high-impact industries, BEN delivers highly personalized, multimodal AI within secure, closed-loop environments—helping organizations modernize operations, improve decision-making, and enhance customer engagement. BEN’s platform is powered by proprietary technology, including its Engagement Language Model (ELM™), and is built with governance, compliance, and reliability embedded by design. For more information, please visit www.brandengagementnetwork.com. About Valio Technologies (Pty) Ltd
Valio Technologies (Pty) Ltd is a Pan-African technology company focused on deploying enterprise-grade artificial intelligence, automation, and digital platforms tailored to developing and emerging markets. Valio partners with public- and private-sector organizations to deliver locally governed, scalable technology solutions across sectors including healthcare, government services, and enterprise modernization. Valio is also the creator of eYakho Health, a digital health platform that aims to become one of Africa’s largest connected health networks. For more information, visit www.valiotechnologies.com. About Nelson Mandela University
Nelson Mandela University is a public comprehensive university in South Africa, named in honor of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela, and recognized for its commitment to transformative education, research, and community engagement. For more information, visit www.mandela.ac.za. Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may affect results are detailed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. BEN undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. Sources / Footnotes 1 Anxiety disorders prevalence in South African students: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10607458/ (2023 study)
2 PTSD prevalence in South African students: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/09540261.2021.1997893 (2021–2022 data)
3 Perceived stress across African university students: https://bmcpublichealth.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12889-022-12921-2 (2022 meta-analysis)
4 US college student anxiety: https://healthymindsnetwork.org/hms/ (2023 Healthy Minds Study)
5 US college student depression: https://jedfoundation.org/mental-health-and-college/ (2023 data)
6 Overall mental health prevalence in US college students: https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/statistics/mental-illness (NIMH, adjusted for college population 2023)
7 Brand South Africa leadership reference: https://www.sanews.gov.za/south-africa/south-africa-captivating-global-destination SOURCE Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (BEN)
- $2,050,000 preferred equity contribution from a newly formed South Africa–based entity to BEN, recognized as intellectual property licensing revenue
- 25% common equity ownership in the newly formed entity and one board seat
- 35% revenue share across software, SaaS, services, and subscription offerings
- Exclusive license for government and private-sector markets across Africa
- Perpetual term with right of first refusal on any sale
Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (“BEN”) is a provider of secure, enterprise-grade artificial intelligence solutions that enable natural conversations, workflow automation, and real-world execution across text, voice, and avatar-based experiences. Designed for regulated and high-impact industries, BEN delivers highly personalized, multimodal AI within secure, closed-loop environments—helping organizations modernize operations, improve decision-making, and enhance customer engagement. BEN’s platform is powered by proprietary technology, including its Engagement Language Model (ELM™), and is built with governance, compliance, and reliability embedded by design. For more information, please visit www.brandengagementnetwork.com. About Valio Technologies (Pty) Ltd
Valio Technologies (Pty) Ltd is a Pan-African technology company focused on deploying enterprise-grade artificial intelligence, automation, and digital platforms tailored to developing and emerging markets. Valio partners with public- and private-sector organizations to deliver locally governed, scalable technology solutions across sectors including healthcare, government services, and enterprise modernization. Valio is also the creator of eYakho Health, a digital health platform that aims to become one of Africa’s largest connected health networks. For more information, visit www.valiotechnologies.com. About Nelson Mandela University
Nelson Mandela University is a public comprehensive university in South Africa, named in honor of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela, and recognized for its commitment to transformative education, research, and community engagement. For more information, visit www.mandela.ac.za. Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may affect results are detailed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. BEN undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. Sources / Footnotes 1 Anxiety disorders prevalence in South African students: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10607458/ (2023 study)
2 PTSD prevalence in South African students: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/09540261.2021.1997893 (2021–2022 data)
3 Perceived stress across African university students: https://bmcpublichealth.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12889-022-12921-2 (2022 meta-analysis)
4 US college student anxiety: https://healthymindsnetwork.org/hms/ (2023 Healthy Minds Study)
5 US college student depression: https://jedfoundation.org/mental-health-and-college/ (2023 data)
6 Overall mental health prevalence in US college students: https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/statistics/mental-illness (NIMH, adjusted for college population 2023)
7 Brand South Africa leadership reference: https://www.sanews.gov.za/south-africa/south-africa-captivating-global-destination SOURCE Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (BEN)
Source link
Leave a Reply