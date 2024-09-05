Home

News

Brave DCP Traffic Officer Saves Life In Roadside Accident At Mahipalpur Bypass

Thanks to this timely intervention of the officer, the victim received urgent medical care that ultimately saved his life.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Brave DCP Traffic Officer Saves Life in Roadside Accident at Mahipalpur Bypass

New Delhi: In a compassionate and brave attempt, DCP Traffic Officer Shashank Jaiswal displayed tremendous courage and leadership skills when he jumped into action to rescue a man during a severe incident alongside Mahipalpur Bypass. DCP Jaiswal’s daring and empathetic nature shone through when he spotted the injured man amidst others who remained hesitant, and he wasted no time in rendering his help.

Without a moment’s hesitation, DCP Jaiswal stopped his vehicle and, with the assistance of a cab driver and an auto driver, transported the injured man to the Spinal Injury Centre. Thanks to this timely intervention, the victim received urgent medical care that ultimately saved his life.

The prompt and brave response perfectly displays why it’s so essential to step up for people who need assistance. The injured individual is now under medical care, getting better, while investigations regarding the incident’s specifics are underway.

24-year-old Electrician Killed Over Old Feud In East Delhi’s Kalyanpuri

In another incident, a 24-year-old electrician died after he was allegedly stabbed in the thigh by a man over an old enmity in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri area, officials said on Tuesday. According to police, the incident took place at 18 Block Kalyan Puri on Sunday.

On September 1, the police received information that a man named Rohit has been admitted to Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital with a stab wound to his thigh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Apoorva Gupta said.

The victim was brought to the hospital by his brother, Shivam, DCP Gupta said. The police officer said that Rohit was unstable and unconscious when he was admitted to the hospital and after preliminary treatment, he was referred to GTB Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

During investigation, Shivam told police that Amit alias Polly had stabbed Rohit in the thigh due to an old enmity, DCP Gupta said. Amit was subsequently arrested and the weapon used in the crime — a button-actuated knife — was recovered at his instance, she added.

(With inputs from agencies)











