Brayton Purcell LLP is drawing urgent attention to a nationwide health crisis intensified by new reporting from InvestigateTV, which documents devastating cases of silicosis among workers who fabricate crystalline silica artificial stone slabs—also referred to as quartz, engineered, artificial or manufactured stone., along with approximately 10% other toxic and carcinogenic metals and VOCs, which are released during cutting, grinding, and polishing. The January 19, 2026 InvestigateTV article and broadcast show the irreversible injuries caused by crystalline silica artificial stone dust, as well as the profound emotional, medical, and financial impact suffered by affected workers and their families.

Dr. Jane Fazio of the UCLA School of Medicine, who treats many of these workers, explained the progression of the disease and noted that patients are, in effect, with silicosis having no cure, many workers ultimately require risky double‑lung transplants. More than 50 workers in California have undergone lung transplantation in recent years.

InvestigateTV highlighted the story of a 31‑year‑old father of three who worked in his family's countertop fabrication shop. Jordan described his deteriorating breathing capacity and later reflected on his diagnosis. Jordan also developed silica‑induced kidney failure and underwent a kidney transplant with his father as the donor. Speaking about how silicosis has destroyed his plans for the future, Jordan expressed his concerns.

InvestigateTV also reports that a bill currently before Congress would prohibit lawsuits against manufacturers, distributors, and sellers of crystalline silica artificial stone slabs. The "bailout" bill is backed by mostly foreign artificial stone slab manufacturers and would indemnify them from any wrongdoing. Jordan opposes the legislation.

Medical professionals interviewed by InvestigateTV expressed grave concern over the escalating crisis. The Western Occupational and Environmental Medical Association (WOEMA), representing over 600 occupational health physicians, petitioned California officials urging a statewide ban, stating that crystalline silica artificial stone poses serious health risks. Australia banned crystalline silica artificial stone in 2024.

Brayton Purcell LLP represents workers in multiple states. Individuals diagnosed with silicosis from exposure to crystalline silica artificial stone fabrication may be able to pursue compensation for medical costs, loss of income, and other harms. Brayton Purcell LLP has an accomplished team with decades of experience assisting individuals and families affected by toxic exposures, including silica‑related illnesses.