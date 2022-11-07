Brazil Announce 26-Man Squad For FIFA World Cup 2022; Dani Alves Makes Cut, Coutinho, Firmino Miss Out

Brazil have named a solid squad full of stars with a plethora of options to choose in varied positions.

From Neymar to Vinicius, from Richarlison to Gabriel Jesus to Antony and Rodrygo, the record World champions have arguably the best attacking squad of the tournament. (Image: CBF Futebol- Twitter)

New Delhi: 5-time champions Brazil have announced their 26-man squad on Monday for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar as the Selecao look to end their 20-year draught for the coveted trophy.

Brazil have named a solid squad full of stars with a plethora of options to choose in varied positions. Dani Alves, who has been plying his trade in Mexico has been included and have the likes of Danilo, Militao, Marquinhos and Thiago Silva to boast of in the defence. In the midfield Casemiro will play a crucial part. In the forward line-up, the South American giants have a star-studded pack. From Neymar to Vinicius, from Richarlison to Gabriel Jesus to Antony and Rodrygo, the record World champions have arguably the best attacking squad of the tournament.

Big names who failed to make the cut are Coutinho and Roberto Firmino. Alves, Brazil’s one of finest full-backs is recovering from a knee injury he sustained back in September.

“We have been following his recovery from up close and all the data that we have from Barcelona doctors show that he is fit to play,” Brazil team physician Fabio Mahseredjian told in a news conference in Rio de Janeiro.

The Selecao are grouped with Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G.

FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool/ENG), Ederson (Manchester City/ENG), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders: Dani Alves (Pumas/MEX), Danilo (Juventus/ITA), Alex Sandro (Juventus/ITA), Alex Telles (Sevilla/ESP), Bremer (Juventus/ITA), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Thiago Silva (Chelsea/ENG), Eder Militao (Real Madrid/ESP)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Manchester United/ENG), Fabinho (Liverpool/ENG), Fred (Manchester United/ENG), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle/ENG), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham/ENG)

Forwards: Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid/ESP), Richarlison (Tottenham/ENG), Raphinha (Barcelona/ESP), Rodrygo (Real Madrid/ESP), Antony (Manchester United/ENG), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal/ENG), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal/ENG), Pedro (Flamengo)



