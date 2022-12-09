Friday, December 9, 2022
HomeNationalBrazil must be at their best to beat Croatia: Danilo
National

Brazil must be at their best to beat Croatia: Danilo

By admin
0
70


“We are only sure of one thing: against Croatia, the best possible Brazil must appear, the best Brazil of this World Cup,” Danilo told a news conference.



Published: December 9, 2022 10:53 AM IST


By IANS

Brazil football team, FIFA World Cup 2022, FIFA World Cup 2022 qatar, FIFA World Cup 2022, FIFA World Cup 2022 Doha, FIFA World Cup 2022 matches, FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Finals, FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter finals, FIFA World Cup Brazil vs Croatia, BRA vs CRO
Brazil Must Be At Their Best To Beat Croatia: Danilo

Doha: Brazil must be at their best to beat Croatia when the teams meet in their FIFA World Cup quarterfinal here later on Friday, according to defender Danilo.

The right-back dismissed suggestions the five-time champions are firm favorites entering the match at Education City stadium.

“We are only sure of one thing: against Croatia, the best possible Brazil must appear, the best Brazil of this World Cup,” Danilo told a news conference.

“Croatia was a finalist in the last World Cup, they have an experienced base of good players, with a lot of temperament and ambitions to win. There is only one method to beat them, and that is to reach our best possible version.”

Danilo said he was hopeful that Juventus teammate Alex Sandro, who suffered a hip problem in Brazil’s second Group G fixture against Switzerland, would recover in time for Friday’s game.

In the event Sandro is ruled out, Danilo said he could stand in at left-back.

“I can play on the left or on the right, a little further forward or a little behind,” said the 31-year-old, who returned for Brazil’s 4-1 win over South Korea in the round of 16 after missing the previous two games with an ankle injury.

“I have played different positions under different schemes at Manchester City and at Juventus. The coach tries to get the best out of us and looks for that versatility in each one.”




Published Date: December 9, 2022 10:53 AM IST





Source link

Previous articleMessi or Ronaldo? Football’s hottest debate rages on in Qatar
Next articleNarayana Health City Uses Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT), a Common Treatment Used to Treat Cancer, and Successfully Treats a Patient Suffering from a Complex Cardiac Ailment
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

By admin
0
70
Previous articleMessi or Ronaldo? Football’s hottest debate rages on in Qatar
Next articleNarayana Health City Uses Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT), a Common Treatment Used to Treat Cancer, and Successfully Treats a Patient Suffering from a Complex Cardiac Ailment
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677