Brazilian Football Legend Pele Dies At 82

Pele is the only footballer in the planet to have won three World Cup titles.

Sao Paulo: Three-time World Cup winner and a Brazilian football legend, Pele, has died at the age of 82, his agent Joe Fraga confirmed his death.

The standard-bearer of “the beautiful game” had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. He had been hospitalised for the last month with multiple ailments.

Brazilian legend Pelé has passed away at 82, one of the greatest of all time who changed the game. A man with a god-given talent, one of the names who will remain forever in the memory. All thoughts with the family. RIP, legend 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/xxndio7gmM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 29, 2022

In all, Pelé played 114 matches with Brazil, scoring a record 95 goals, including 77 in official matches. His run with Santos stretched over three decades until he went into semi-retirement after the 1972 season.

Widely regarded as one of soccer’s greatest players, Pelé spent nearly two decades enchanting fans and dazzling opponents as the game’s most prolific scorer with Brazilian club Santos and the Brazil national team.

His grace, athleticism and mesmerizing moves transfixed players and fans. He orchestrated a fast, fluid style that revolutionized the sport — a samba-like flair that personified his country’s elegance on the field.

He carried Brazil to soccer’s heights and became a global ambassador for his sport in a journey that began on the streets of Sao Paulo state, where he would kick a sock stuffed with newspapers or rags.

The official Twitter handle of Pele posted, “Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today. Love, love and love, forever.”

A inspiração e o amor marcaram a jornada de Rei Pelé, que faleceu no dia de hoje. Amor, amor e amor, para sempre.

.

Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today. Love, love and love, forever. pic.twitter.com/CP9syIdL3i — Pelé (@Pele) December 29, 2022

Pele was admitted to the hospital on November 30 with swelling all over his body. He was also diagnosed with respiratory issues. Pele’s daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram: ‘We are thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace,’ along with three heartbroken emojis.

Pelé’s life after soccer took many forms. He was a politician — Brazil’s Extraordinary Minister for Sport — a wealthy businessman, and an ambassador for UNESCO and the United Nations. He had roles in movies, soap operas and even composed songs and recorded CDs of popular Brazilian music.

As his health deteriorated, his travels and appearances became less frequent. He was often seen in a wheelchair during his final years and did not attend a ceremony to unveil a statue of him representing Brazil’s 1970 World Cup team.

In the conversation about soccer’s greatest players, only the late Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are mentioned alongside Pelé.

Different sources, counting different sets of games, list Pelé’s goal totals anywhere between 650 (league matches) and 1,281 (all senior matches, some against low-level competition.)

The player who would be dubbed “The King” was introduced to the world at 17 at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, the youngest player ever at the tournament. He was carried off the field on teammates’ shoulders after scoring two goals in Brazil’s 5-2 victory over the host country in the final.

Injury limited him to just two games when Brazil retained the world title in 1962, but Pelé was the emblem of his country’s World Cup triumph of 1970 in Mexico. He scored in the final and set up Carlos Alberto with a nonchalant pass for the last goal in a 4-1 victory over Italy.

The image of Pelé in a bright, yellow Brazil jersey, with the No. 10 stamped on the back, remains alive with soccer fans everywhere. As does his trademark goal celebration — a leap with a right fist thrust high above his head.



