live

‘Folha de S.Paulo reported that chemotherapy had been suspended and that Pele was under palliative care, and being treated only for symptoms such as pain and shortness of breathe’, as quoted by Reuters.

Pele Health LIVE Updates: Brazilian Legend Moved to Palliative Care, Prayers Pour in From Fans. (Image: Twitter)

Sao Paolo: Brazilian Pele was admitted to hospital on Tuesday to revaluate his cancer treatment, but was later on admitted with respiratory problems as per medical reports.

‘Folha de S.Paulo reported that chemotherapy had been suspended and that Pele was under palliative care, and being treated only for symptoms such as pain and shortness of breathe’, as quoted by Reuters.

A report released on Friday said that the former Santos man saw general improvement as far as health status was concerned.

He had a tumour removed from his colon back in September 2021 and received regular hospital treatment.

“Friends, I am at the hospital making my monthly visit,” Pele wrote on Instagram, along with a picture of a ‘get well soon’ message displayed on buildings at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.













