Saturday, December 3, 2022
HomeNationalBrazilian Legend Moved to Palliative Care, Prayers Pour in From Fans
National

Brazilian Legend Moved to Palliative Care, Prayers Pour in From Fans

admin
By admin
0
53


live

‘Folha de S.Paulo reported that chemotherapy had been suspended and that Pele was under palliative care, and being treated only for symptoms such as pain and shortness of breathe’, as quoted by Reuters.

Pele, Pele health, Pele health news, Pele health live updates, Pele cancer, Pele palliative care, Pele news, Pele latest news
Pele Health LIVE Updates: Brazilian Legend Moved to Palliative Care, Prayers Pour in From Fans. (Image: Twitter)

Sao Paolo: Brazilian Pele was admitted to hospital on Tuesday to revaluate his cancer treatment, but was later on admitted with respiratory problems as per medical reports.

‘Folha de S.Paulo reported that chemotherapy had been suspended and that Pele was under palliative care, and being treated only for symptoms such as pain and shortness of breathe’, as quoted by Reuters.

A report released on Friday said that the former Santos man saw general improvement as far as health status was concerned.

He had a tumour removed from his colon back in September 2021 and received regular hospital treatment.

“Friends, I am at the hospital making my monthly visit,” Pele wrote on Instagram, along with a picture of a ‘get well soon’ message displayed on buildings at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.




  • 10:18 PM IST


    Pele Health LIVE Updates: He added, “And I always feel like I’m someone who is always learning and will continue to learn for the rest of my career, so he was spot on with his advice. Of course, sad to hear that news, but we wish him well, not just me but the whole England set-up as well.”



  • 10:17 PM IST


    Pele Health LIVE Updates: Harry Kane sent his thoughts as well, “First and foremost, we send our best wishes to him and his family as well. He’s an inspiration in our game, an incredible footballer and an incredible person.”



  • 9:55 PM IST




  • 9:44 PM IST


    Pele Health LIVE Updates: Pele’s first match with Brazil was on July 7, 1957 against Argentina. He scored in his debut, making him one of the youngest players to ever score at just 16 years old. In 1958 he became youngest player ever to play in the World cup and youngest to score a hat trick.



  • 9:41 PM IST


    Pele Health LIVE Updates: Kylian Mbappe has sent his thoughts for the King of Football. ‘Pray For the King’, the French World Cup winner wrote on Twitter.



  • 9:35 PM IST


    Pele Health LIVE Updates: Pele said in an Instagram post on Thursday that he was at the hospital for a routine check-up and thanked his supporters for the positive messages he had received.



  • 9:32 PM IST








Published Date: December 3, 2022 9:55 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Brazilian coach tapped for PH beach volleyball teams
Next article
17 Students Suffer Food Poisoning After Eating Chocolates in Maharashtra’s Nagpur District
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
53
Previous article
Brazilian coach tapped for PH beach volleyball teams
Next article
17 Students Suffer Food Poisoning After Eating Chocolates in Maharashtra’s Nagpur District
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677