Brazilian Legend Pele to be Honoured By CAB During India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI at Eden Gardens

Pele visited here for the first time back in September 1977 to play a friendly with City giants Mohun Bagan at the Eden Gardens. It was a big occasion in the City of Joy as 80,000 fans flocked the stadium to witness the greatness of the ‘Black Pearl’.

Brazilian Legend Pele to be Honoured By CAB During India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI at Eden Gardens. (Image: Twitter)

Kolkata: Brazilian Legend and 3-time World Cup Winner Pele will be honoured at Eden Gardens today when India play Sri Lanka in the penultimate ODI of the 3-match ODI series.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) will pay their tribute to the legendary footballer by displaying footage of his playing days on the screens of the iconic Eden Gardens.

It was Pele’s penultimate match of his career as his side New York Cosmos played a 2-2 draw against PK Banerjee coached Mohun Bagan. Years later he visited again on two different occasions in 2015 and 2018.

The former Santos man lost his battle with cancer at the age of 82 and was laid to rest at Vila Belmiro, the home stadium of Santos FC.

In today’s 2nd ODI, there would also be a laser show during the innings break, CAB’s joint secretary Debabrata Das has confirmed.

As far as the series is concerned, India have taken a 1-0 lead against Sri Lanka as the Men in Blue romped to a 67-run victory. Former India skipper Virat Kohli grabbed headlines by scoring his 73rd ton, which also happens to be his 45th ODI hundred, equalling the great Sachin Tendulkar’s record. In front of the Kolkata crowd, Rohit Sharma and co will be itching to clinch the series.



