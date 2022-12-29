Brazil’s Legendary Footballer No More

live

Pele is the only footballer in the planet to have won three World Cup titles.

Sao Paolo: Pele, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82. His agent Joe Fraga confirmed his death. The standard-bearer of “the beautiful game” had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. He had been hospitalized for the last month with multiple ailments. Widely regarded as one of soccer’s greatest players, Pelé spent nearly two decades enchanting fans and dazzling opponents as the game’s most prolific scorer with Brazilian club Santos and the Brazil national team.

Pelé’s daughter: “Here we go, in the fight and in faith. One more night together.” ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/oS7WB8B0yS — Barstool Football (@StoolFootball) December 24, 2022

