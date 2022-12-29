Brazil’s Legendary Footballer No More

live
Pele is the only footballer in the planet to have won three World Cup titles.
Sao Paolo: Pele, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82. His agent Joe Fraga confirmed his death. The standard-bearer of “the beautiful game” had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. He had been hospitalized for the last month with multiple ailments. Widely regarded as one of soccer’s greatest players, Pelé spent nearly two decades enchanting fans and dazzling opponents as the game’s most prolific scorer with Brazilian club Santos and the Brazil national team.
Pelé’s daughter: “Here we go, in the fight and in faith. One more night together.” ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/oS7WB8B0yS
— Barstool Football (@StoolFootball) December 24, 2022
Check out updates here:
Published Date: December 30, 2022 12:50 AM IST
Updated Date: December 30, 2022 1:11 AM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Brazilian Football Legend Pele Dies At 82
[ad_1] Pele is the only footballer in the planet to have won three World Cup titles. Pele is the only...
List of Smartphones to be Launched in 2023
[ad_1] Take a look at some of the smartphones that are expected to be launched in New Year. Reports suggest...
Hotel, Restaurants to Remain Open For 24 Hours in Uttarakhand For These Dates
[ad_1] The Uttarakhand government on Thursday allowed all hotels, restaurants, dhabas, tea shops and other food shops in the state...
Check Route, Timings, Ticket Fare
[ad_1] The Vande Bharat Express will have fewer halts at Bolpur Shantiniketan, New Farraka Jn, Malda Town, Barsoi Junction, Kishanganj...
Apply For 1458 Posts From Jan 4; Check Pay Scale, Age Limit Here
[ad_1] CRPF Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of CRPF at www.crpfindia.com...
ICSI CSEET Exam 2023 From January 7; Know How to Download Admit Card at icsi.edu
[ad_1] ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2023 at icsi.edu: Candidates can download the ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2023 by visiting the...
Average Rating