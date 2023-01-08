Breakfast Scheme For Kochi s School Students To Roll On January 9 Check Menu Here

The pilot breakfast scheme that aims at providing morning meals to 150 needy students of Classes 8, 9, and 10 of Government Girls’ High School will roll on from Monday, January 9.

Kochi: The pilot breakfast scheme that aims at providing morning meals to 150 needy students of Classes 8, 9, and 10 of Government Girls’ High School will roll on from Monday, January 9. The scheme is launched by Kochi corporation. The breakfast includes appam, idli, dosa, chapati and curry. The students will also be provided egg and cooked banana.

The beneficiaries of the scheme were selected on the basis of a survey conducted among the students, reported The Hindu. The health survey had revealed a few cases of anaemia among the students. “The civic body decided to provide breakfast to the needy students after it was found that a few of them skipped breakfast while attending school,” education standing committee chairperson V.A. Sreejith told The Hindu.

“From the next academic year, the Corporation planned to cover all 48 public schools in the city under the programme,” said Mayor M. Anilkumar. The civic body had earlier launched a project to improve laboratory facilities in public schools, he added.

Samridhi@Kochi, the budget eatery of the Corporation at Paramara Junction run by Kudumbasree members, has been assigned the responsibility of providing food for the students.

“The breakfast project is expected to cost the civic body around ₹1 lakh a month. The Corporation has set apart ₹4 lakh from its People’s Plan Programme for the 2022-2023 fiscal for providing food to students. Though the pilot project could be run using its funds, the civic body might have to seek the support of the public once the programme was extended to all schools,” said Mr. Anilkumar.

Deputy Mayor K.A. Ansiya will be the chief guest at the function to be held at 9 a.m. on Monday when the scheme will be launched.



