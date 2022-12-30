Breaking: 2 Kids Injured As Crude Bomb Explodes In Malda

2 Kids injured as crude bomb explodes in Malda. Several such incidents have occurred in West Bengal recently.
Breaking: 2 children got injured as a crude bomb exploded in Malda, as per a report by India Today. The incident occurred in the Manikchak area. As per the report, the kids were playing with it like a ball.
Several such incidents have occurred in West Bengal recently. A week ago a nine-year-old girl was killed in a similar incident when she picked up a bomb out of curiosity at her maternal uncle’s house in Bakchora village in Minakhan area of North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal.
In another incident, five children were injured after some people threw crude bombs at them in the Narendrapur area in South 24 Parganas.
This is a developing story, details will be added later.
Published Date: November 22, 2022 4:16 PM IST
Updated Date: November 22, 2022 4:38 PM IST
