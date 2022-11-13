BREAKING: Explosion Rocks Istanbul

An explosion on a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul’s Taksim area left multiple people wounded and others running from the scene.

Turkey: Explosion hits Istanbul’s busy Istiklal street

Istanbul: An explosion on a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul’s Taksim area left multiple people wounded and others running from the scene. According to the reports, emergency services have been deployed to the scene. In the first official statement on the incident, Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said that the explosion took place at 16:20 in Istiklal street.

“Today, at around 16.20, an explosion occurred in Taksim Istiklal Street in our Beyoğlu district. Our police, health, fire and AFAD teams were sent to the scene.” Istanbul Governor said confirming that there are deaths in Istiklal explosion.

The avenue, where the explosion took place is lined by shops and restaurants and is usually crowded. The place is also very popular with tourists and locals.

According to the reports, at least four people died and 38 were injured in the incident.

Istanbul Chief Prosecutor’s Office Statement

A statement by Istanbul Chief Prosecutor’s Office said it has opened a probe into the incident.

“Due to the explosion in Istiklal Street today, an investigation has been started by our Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office and 5 public prosecutors have been appointed for that purpose,” the statement said.

“In addition, a broadcast ban was issued by the Istanbul Criminal Court of Peace for all visual and audio news and social networking sites related to the explosion.”



