Breaking LIVE: 75-Year-Old Woman Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Delhi’s Amar Colony

Breaking News Live Updates, Nov 9: A 75-year-old woman was found dead at her flat in southeast Delhi’s Amar Colony area. The deceased was identified as Kulwant Kaur. She was found allegedly lying unconscious on the first floor of the building on Tuesday evening where she had been living alone.According to a senior police official, the incident was reported to them at 5:17 p.m. and the victim’s sister-in-law who lives with her family on second floor of the same building said on Tuesday that their maid Sameena Praveen came for household work and found Kulwant lying unconscious on the floor.

