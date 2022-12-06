Breaking LIVE: Exit Polls Predict Big Majority For BJP in Gujarat, Cliffhanger In Himachal







Breaking News LIVE Updates, Dec 6: Exit polls on Monday predicted a big majority for the BJP in Gujarat and a dead heat in Himachal Pradesh where most pollsters gave an edge to the ruling party over the Congress. The counting of votes in both states will take place on December 8. All exit polls predicted a big mandate for the BJP in Gujarat in the range of 117-151 seats in the 182-member assembly, while the Congress was predicted to bag seats in the range of 16-51. The AAP was projected to bag anything between two and 13 seats. The majority mark in Gujarat is 92. In Himachal Pradesh, the exit polls projected a range of 24-41 seats for the BJP and 20-40 seats for the Congress. The majority mark is 35 seats. According to Zee News-BARC, BJP was expected to get 35-40 in Himachal Pradesh while Congress was likely to bag 20-25. For the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls, most exit polls predicted a huge win for the AAP over the BJP with the Congress being a distant third.





