Friday, November 11, 2022
Breaking LIVE: Explosive-Like Device Found Under Bridge In Maharashtra's Raigad District

Breaking News LIVE Updates, Nov 11: An explosive-like device was found under a bridge on the Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Thursday. Two bunches of six gelatin sticks each, attached to electric circuit and a watch, were found under a bridge on the Bhogavati river near Pen. The contraption looked like an explosive device but it was yet to be ascertained, the official added. Senior officials of Raigad Police, state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad from Navi Mumbai have reached the spot. An extensive search was carried out in the area and further probe was on.

