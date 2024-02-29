NationalPolitics

Breaking LIVE: Punjab Police Registers Murder Case In Protesting Farmer’s Death

Breaking News LIVE Updates: Seven days after the death of Shubhkaran Singh during clashes between protesting farmers and Haryana security personnel at the Khanauri border point, the Punjab Police on Wednesday night registered a case of murder. Shubhkaran (21), a native of Bathinda, was killed and 12 security personnel were injured in clashes at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border on February 21. The incident occurred when some protesting farmers were trying to head towards police barricades, put up to halt their “Delhi Chalo” march. The Punjab Police has registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) of the Indian Penal Code at the Patran Police station in Patiala. The case has been registered against an unidentified person, according to the FIR, registered on the complaint of Shubhkaran’s father.


