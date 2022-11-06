Sunday, November 6, 2022
Breaking LIVE: Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 15 Indian Fishermen In 'Special Operation

Breaking News Live Updates, Nov 6: 15 Indian fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy (SLN) as they were allegedly poaching in the northern waters of the island nation and two trawlers were seized on Saturday evening.

The Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) said that the arrests were made during “a special operation in seas north of Talaimannar to chase away Indian poaching trawlers from Sri Lanka’s waters”.

“Sri Lanka Navy remains ever alert to foil illegal fishing practices of foreign fishing trawlers in Sri Lanka’s waters and regularly conducts patrols and operations to prevent such activities. As an extension of these efforts, the North Central Naval Command mounted a special operation, having spotted a cluster of Indian poaching trawlers in Sri Lanka’s waters, in seas north of Talaimannar,” SLN said in a statement.

