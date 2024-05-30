BREAKING: Monsoon Arrives In Kerala And Most Parts Of Northeast Day Ahead Of Forecast

Thiruvananthapuram: Triggered by cyclone Remal, the southwest monsoon arrived over the Kerala coast and parts of the northeast a day earlier than predicted by the weather office. Weather experts attribute this early onset to the cyclone’s impact on pulling the monsoonal flow towards the Bay of Bengal. Cyclone Remal, which wreaked havoc in West Bengal and Bangladesh, played a crucial role in advancing the monsoon. “Southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala and advanced into most parts of northeast India today, the 30th May, 2024,” the India Meteorological Department said.

