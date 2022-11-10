Thursday, November 10, 2022
HomeNationalBREAKING Mumbai Police Issues Fresh Prohibitory Orders For 30 Days From Nov...
National

BREAKING Mumbai Police Issues Fresh Prohibitory Orders For 30 Days From Nov 13 List of Restrictions Here

admin
By admin
0
41


Mumbai Police on Thursday issued fresh prohibitory orders for a period of 30 days from 13th November due to threat perception.  The fresh order was issued under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) due to a threat perception. 

BREAKING: Mumbai Police Issues Fresh Prohibitory Orders Under Section 144 For 30 Days. List of Restrictions Here

Mumbai/Maharashtra: Mumbai Police on Thursday issued fresh prohibitory orders for a period of 30 days from 13th November due to threat perception.  The fresh order was issued under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) due to a threat perception.

LIST OF RESTRICTIONS IN MUMBAI

  • Remote-controlled light aircraft prohibited.
  • Drones restricted.
  • Paragliding banned.

Earlier last month, Mumbai police had received a ‘suspicious’ call from an unidentified caller informing that bombs are planted at several key places across the city. The suspicious phone call was received on the helpline number 112.

According to the police, a call was received by a caller claiming that three bombs have been planted in the city at Infinity Mall Andheri, PVR Mall Juhu, and Sahara Hotel Airport. The Mumbai police have beefed security in the targetted places.




Published Date: November 10, 2022 1:17 PM IST



Updated Date: November 10, 2022 1:22 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
#ViratKohli Trends As Team India Fights For Final Spot In T20 World Cup 2022
Next article
Orchids The International School to organize Fun Fair – Relive your childhood
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

BREAKING Mumbai Police Issues Fresh Prohibitory Orders For 30 Days From Nov 13 List of Restrictions Here

admin
By admin
0
41


Mumbai Police on Thursday issued fresh prohibitory orders for a period of 30 days from 13th November due to threat perception.  The fresh order was issued under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) due to a threat perception. 

BREAKING: Mumbai Police Issues Fresh Prohibitory Orders Under Section 144 For 30 Days. List of Restrictions Here

Mumbai/Maharashtra: Mumbai Police on Thursday issued fresh prohibitory orders for a period of 30 days from 13th November due to threat perception.  The fresh order was issued under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) due to a threat perception.

LIST OF RESTRICTIONS IN MUMBAI

  • Remote-controlled light aircraft prohibited.
  • Drones restricted.
  • Paragliding banned.

Earlier last month, Mumbai police had received a ‘suspicious’ call from an unidentified caller informing that bombs are planted at several key places across the city. The suspicious phone call was received on the helpline number 112.

According to the police, a call was received by a caller claiming that three bombs have been planted in the city at Infinity Mall Andheri, PVR Mall Juhu, and Sahara Hotel Airport. The Mumbai police have beefed security in the targetted places.




Published Date: November 10, 2022 1:17 PM IST



Updated Date: November 10, 2022 1:22 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
#ViratKohli Trends As Team India Fights For Final Spot In T20 World Cup 2022
Next article
Orchids The International School to organize Fun Fair – Relive your childhood
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677