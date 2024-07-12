NationalPolitics

Breaking News: 4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Jammu And Kashmir’s Baramulla

Baramulla: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale struck Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla on Friday afternoon. According to the National Center for Seismology, tremors were felt in the region at around 12:26 PM. The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km.

Sharing a post on X(previously Twitter), National Center for Seismology wrote, “EQ of M: 4.1, On: 12/07/2024 12:26:24 IST, Lat: 34.32 N, Long: 74.34 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir.”

More information is awaited.




