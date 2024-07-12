Breaking News: 4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Jammu And Kashmir’s Baramulla

Baramulla: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale struck Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla on Friday afternoon. According to the National Center for Seismology, tremors were felt in the region at around 12:26 PM. The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km.
Sharing a post on X(previously Twitter), National Center for Seismology wrote, “EQ of M: 4.1, On: 12/07/2024 12:26:24 IST, Lat: 34.32 N, Long: 74.34 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir.”
EQ of M: 4.1, On: 12/07/2024 12:26:24 IST, Lat: 34.32 N, Long: 74.34 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir.
For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/nWGqeha7rs
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) July 12, 2024Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
More information is awaited.