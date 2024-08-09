Breaking News: 4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Sikkim’s Soreng

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale struck Soreng in Sikkim on Friday, the National Center for Seismology(NCS) said. According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremors were felt at 6:57 AM(IST). The epicentre of the earthquake was located at latitude 27.22 North and longitude 88.33 East and at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Sharing a post on X, NCS wrote, “EQ of M: 4.4, On: 09/08/2024 06:57:08 IST, Lat: 27.22 N, Long: 88.33 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Soreng, Sikkim.” As of now, no casualties have been reported.

This is a breaking news. Further details are awaited.







