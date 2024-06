Goods Trains Collided In Punjab: Two goods trains collided near Sirhind’s Madhopur on Sunday morning. two loco pilots suffered injuries in the mishap and have been admitted to Sri Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital for treatment.

#WATCH | Punjab: Two goods trains collided near Madhopur in Sirhind earlier this morning, injuring two loco pilots who have been admitted to Sri Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital. pic.twitter.com/0bLi33hLtS — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2024

