New Delhi: The Government of India has decided to expel 6 Canadian diplomats. They are to leave India by or before 11:59 PM on Saturday, October 19, 2024. MEA issues a press statement –

Stewart Ross Wheeler, Acting High Commissioner Patrick Hebert, Deputy High Commissioner Marie Catherine Joly, First Secretary lan Ross David Trites, First Secretary Adam James Chuipka, First Secretary Paula Orjuela, First Secretary