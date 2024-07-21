NationalPolitics

Breaking News LIVE: 16 Dead Due To Chandipura Virus, 50 Cases Reported, Informs Gujarat Health Minister

Breaking News LIVE: Sabarkantha: As many as 50 cases of Chandipura virus have been reported in Gujarat and 16 people have lost their lives, informed Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel. “14 cases of Chandipura virus have been reported in Himmatpur, out of which seven patients have been admitted. Three cases of Chandipura virus have come from other states. 50 cases of Chandipura virus have been reported in the entire state and 16 people have lost their lives,” he said.

