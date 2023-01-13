Breaking News Live: 2022 Confirmed As One Of The warmest Years On Record, Says UN agency
Breaking News Live Updates, January 13: The past eight years were the warmest on record globally, fueled by ever-rising greenhouse gas concentrations and accumulated heat, according to six leading international temperature datasets consolidated by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). The average global temperature in 2022 was about 1.15 [1.02 to 1.27] °C above the pre-industrial (1850-1900) levels. 2022 is the 8th consecutive year (2015-2022) that annual global temperatures have reached at least 1°C above pre-industrial levels, according to all datasets compiled by WMO. 2015 to 2022 are the eight warmest years on record.
Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest updates from India and around the world.
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Kerala Issues Fresh Guidelines For Catering Services: Mandatory Licence, Non-Veg Mayonnaise Banned, More
[ad_1] Home News IndiaKerala Issues Fresh Guidelines For Catering Services: Mandatory Licence, Non-Veg Mayonnaise Banned, More As per the new...
Indian Railways Cancels 264 Trains Today
[ad_1] Home BusinessIRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels 264 Trains Today The Indian Railways on Friday cancelled 264 trains as it...
Centre’s Panel Recommends Market Authorisation for Covovax Jab as Heterologous Booster Dose
[ad_1] Home News IndiaCentre’s Panel Recommends Market Authorisation for Covovax Jab as Heterologous Booster Dose Covovax is manufactured through technology...
Selection Headache For Desert Vipers Head Coach James Foster Ahead Of ILT20 Opener Vs Sharjah Warriors
[ad_1] Home SportsSelection Headache For Desert Vipers Head Coach James Foster Ahead Of ILT20 Opener Vs Sharjah Warriors Desert Vipers...
Horoscope Today January 13 2023 Cancer Should Postpone Their Travel Job Problems Will End For Virgo
[ad_1] Home AstrologyHoroscope Today, January 13, 2023: Cancer Should Postpone Their Travel, Job Problems Will End For Virgo Horoscope Today,...
Mitchel Santner To Lead New Zealand In T20I Series Against India; Ben Lister Gets Maiden Call-Up
[ad_1] Home SportsIND Vs NZ: Mitchel Santner To Lead New Zealand In T20I Series Against India; Ben Lister Gets Maiden...
Average Rating