Breaking News LIVE: Bihar CM Condoles Loss of 8 Lives In Lightning Strike Incidents; Announces 4 Lakh Ex Gratia

Breaking News LIVE Auguat 3, 2024: Lieutenant General VPS Kaushik has assumed the appointment of the Adjutant General of the Indian Army. Prior to assuming the key appointment on Friday, VPS Kaushik was serving as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) in the Trishakti Corps.Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the deaths of 8 people in lightning strike incidents in four districts of the state and announced ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased. The Chief Minister also urged the people of the state to exercise caution and protect themselves from lightning strikes by following the instructions of the Disaster Management Department.