Breaking News LIVE: BJP Releases Second List of 18 Candidates for Dec 4 Delhi MCD Polls

Gujarat Assembly polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam



The Congress on Sunday released two lists of 39 candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections, fielding Jignesh Mevani from the Vadgam constituency. Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani had won from Vadgam seat in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district in 2017 as Independent candidate. The Congress first released its fifth list with six candidates including Manhar Patel from Botad in place of Ramesh Mer. Later in the evening, it released a list of 33 candidates, taking the total number of candidates declared so far to 142.