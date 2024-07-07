NationalPolitics

Breaking News LIVE: Char Dham Yatra Postponed for Today Amid IMD’s Alert of Heavy Rains in Garhwal

Breaking News LIVE, July 7, 2024: In view of the Meteorological Department’s alert of heavy to very heavy rains in various districts of the Garhwal division, the Char Dham Yatra has been postponed for July 7. Union Home Minister Amit Shah performed ‘Mangla Aarti’ at Jagannath temple ahead of the Rath Yatra 2024 on Sunday morning. He was accompanied by his wife Sonal Shah at Jagannath Temple. The 147th edition of the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath will take place on July 7 in Ahmedabad where more than 15,000 police personnel have been deployed to guard the event which draws lakhs of devotees, according to the police.


