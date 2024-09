Breaking News LIVE September 3, 2024: The Rouse Avenue Court on Monday remanded AAP MLA Amanat Ullah Khan to four days of Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in the Delhi Waqf Board Money Laundering case. He has been arrested in connection with the alleged money laundering case linked with the purchase of a 1200-square-yard plot worth Rs 36 crore in Okhla.