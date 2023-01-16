National

Breaking News Live: Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.1 Hits Indonesia’s West Java Province

admin
64Views
Read Time:30 Second


Breaking News Live Updates, January 16: An earthquake of 6.1 magnitude hit Indonesia’s West Java province on Saturday, the country’s geophysics agency BMKG said. According to the BMKG, the epicentre of the earthquake was on land and there is no potential for a tsunami.

One person was injured while four houses and a school were damaged in the town of Garut, according to the country’s National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB).

Stay tuned with India.com for the latest updates on news from India and around the world.



Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories