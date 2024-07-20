NationalPolitics

Breaking News LIVE: Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi On Being Most Followed World Leader on X

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email July 20, 2024
0 78 Less than a minute

Breaking News LIVE, July 20, 2024: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being the most followed world leader on social media platform ‘X’. Sharing a post on X, Musk stated, “Congratulations PM @NarendraModi on being the most followed world leader!” Calling Donald Trump’s speech at the Republican National Convention (RNC) a “dark vision for the future,” US President Joe Biden has vowed to get back on the campaign trail next week to “save democracy,” The Hill reported.


Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email July 20, 2024
0 78 Less than a minute
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

National Tax Agency of Japan Organised Sake Pairing Seminar & Business Meet at Kuuraku, Gurugram

July 19, 2024

TOI Launches ‘Right To Excellence – Senior Well-being Summit’ to Enhance Elderly Living

July 19, 2024

UPSC Files FIR, Issues Show Cause Notice To Cancel Candidature of IAS Probationer Puja Khedkar

July 19, 2024

Nirmal NR.389 Ticket Number Winner List, Agent Name

July 19, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow