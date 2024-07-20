Breaking News LIVE: Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi On Being Most Followed World Leader on X

Breaking News LIVE, July 20, 2024: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being the most followed world leader on social media platform ‘X’. Sharing a post on X, Musk stated, “Congratulations PM @NarendraModi on being the most followed world leader!” Calling Donald Trump’s speech at the Republican National Convention (RNC) a “dark vision for the future,” US President Joe Biden has vowed to get back on the campaign trail next week to “save democracy,” The Hill reported.