Breaking News LIVE, 18 July 2024: An encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists in the Kastigarh area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, police said on Thursday. “An encounter has started in the Kastigarh area of Doda. More details are awaited,” said J&K Police. This comes days after four army soldiers, including an officer, laid down their lives while battling terrorists in the Doda encounter.