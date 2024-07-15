NationalPolitics

Breaking News LIVE: Fire Breaks Out At Multi-Story Building in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar Phase-II

Breaking News LIVE July 15, 2024: A massive fire broke out at a multi-story building in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar Phase 2 in the early hours of Monday, damaging a uniform manufacturing shop and a cafe located near Neelam Mata Temple. Speaking of the international news, In a call for unity following the attack on Donald Trump, US President Joe Biden emphasised that there is no place for such violence in the country and urged Americans to refrain from making assumptions about the shooter’s motives.


