Breaking News LIVE 29 July 2024: Taking a major step after three UPSC aspirants died due to flooding of the basement at Rau’s IAS coaching institute in Delhi’s Old Rajendra Nagar, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has sealed the basements of 13 Civil Services Institutes. A fire broke out at a fast restaurant in Delhi’s INA market in the early hours of Monday. According to the officials, four to six people have been injured in the incident.