Breaking News LIVE| Former External Affairs Minister K Natwar Singh Dies At 93: Report

Breaking News LIVE 11 August 2024: US-based firm hindenburg-research”>Hindenburg Research on August 10 alleged that SEBI’s Chairperson Madhabi Buch and her husband had a stake in “both the obscure offshore entities used in the Adani money siphoning scandal.” Former External Affairs Minister K Natwar Singh passed away on Saturday night after a prolonged illness, family sources said, news agency PTI reported. He was 93. He breathed his last at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram near Delhi, where he had been admitted for the past couple of weeks, they said. Singh was born in 1931 in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan.


