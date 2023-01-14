Breaking News LIVE: In Big Move, Himachal Becomes 4th State to Restore Old Penshion Scheme

Read Time: 54 Second





Breaking News LIVE Updates Jan 14, 2023: Calling it a ‘Lohri gift’, the Himachal Pradesh government has announced its landmark decision of restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for 1.36 lakh employees who currently are under the New Pension Scheme. The decision taken in the party’s first cabinet meeting was one of the key poll promises. Asserting that the promise to provide Rs 1,500 per month to women in the age bracket of 18 to 60 years would be implemented, the chief minister said that a cabinet sub-committee headed by Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar and Dhani Ram Shandil, Anirudh Singh and Jagat Negi as members has been constituted to prepare a road map for disbursement of Rs 1,500 per month in 30 days. A Committee has also been constituted to explore possibilities for one lakh jobs till February 13.

India.com brings you all the latest updates and breaking news from India and the world. Stay tuned to get live updates on major news topics here





Source link

About Post Author admin oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net https://www.thetimesofbengal.com