NationalPolitics

Breaking News LIVE: Income Tax Department Seizes Record Rs 1100 Crore Cash And Jewellery In Lok Sabha Elections

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email May 31, 2024
0 47 Less than a minute

Breaking News LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi started meditating at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanniyakumari on Friday, where Swami Vivekananda once meditated. PM Modi is in Kanniyakumari on a spiritual visit, he is meditating at the Dhyan Mandapam, the place where revered Hindu philosopher Swami Vivekananda is believed to have had a divine vision about ‘Bharat Mata’. He will continue his meditation till June 1.

Check All Latest Breaking News Updates From Around The World Here


Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email May 31, 2024
0 47 Less than a minute
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Pathways World School Re-Certified with LEED Platinum Certification: A Testament to Sustainable Excellence

May 30, 2024

Egis Leads the Way in Aviation Infrastructure Development Inaugurating Three Strategic Airport Projects in India

May 30, 2024

Indian Hospitality Industry Leads Global Adoption of Alkaline and Hydrogen Water with Innovative 3TAP Technology by ACOHI

May 30, 2024

HDFC Credila Education Loan Live on Bajaj Markets

May 30, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow