Breaking News LIVE(July 5, 2024): India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has expanded its footprint to the heart of Paris, with the flagship store of Galeries Lafayette on Haussmann Boulevard now accepting UPI payments.

This landmark move is a step further in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of globalising UPI, which is an Indian instant payment system developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in 2016.