Breaking News LIVE: Massive Fire Engulfs Waste Material Warehouse in Delhi’s Karala Area

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a waste material warehouse in Delhi’s Karala area last night, said an official on Sunday. Visuals show huge piles of half-burnt waste material lying on the floor following the fire incident. : As tensions continue to escalate in the Middle East, around 50 rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards Israel on Sunday (local time), SKY News reported, citing Israeli media reports. Videos showed Israel’s Iron Dome defence system being activated over the area.


