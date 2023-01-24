National

Breaking News Live: Men Marrying Girls Below 14 Will Be Charged Under POCSO Act, Says Assam CM

Breaking News Live Updates, January 24: The Assam government has launched a massive crackdown against child marriage in the state by invoking POCSO Act for men marrying girls below 14 years of age. Assam chief minister Hemanta Biswas Sarma on Monday said that men who marry girls below 14 years of age will be booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 will be used to prosecute men who marry girls between the ages of 14 and 18 and required legal action would be taken against them, he said.

Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.



