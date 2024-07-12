Breaking News LIVE: Nepal Prime Minister Prachanda To Take Fifth Round of Confidence Motion Today

Breaking News LIVE July 12, 2024: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday announced a compensation of Rs 4 Lakhs each for the bereaved families of 4 people who died due to lightning in Siwan, Supaul and Rohtas. Speaking of the world news, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka Prachanda is heading for his fifth round of vote of confidence motion amid the certainty to lose it. Dahal, the former Maoist rebel who entered mainstream politics after political change of 2006 is taking his fifth vote of confidence in less than 20 months in power.