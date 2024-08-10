Home

Breaking News LIVE| No Provision For Creamy Layers In SC/ST Quota: Centre

Breaking News LIVE, 10th August 2024: Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, on Saturday dismissed rumours that his mother has applied for asylum. He clarified that she has no such intentions and plans to retire to her village home in Bangladesh, regardless of her political status. In an exclusive interview with news agency ANI, Sajeeb Wazed Joy emphasized that neither he nor his family harbors a greed for power, and their primary motivation is to work for the betterment of Bangladesh. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday that there is no provision for creamy layer in SCs and STs reservation in the Constitution drafted by BR Ambedkar, and the NDA government is bound to follow that Constitution.











