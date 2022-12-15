Thursday, December 15, 2022
National

Breaking News LIVE: Peru Declares State of Emergency As Crisis Intensifies After Oustering President Pedro Castillo

Breaking News LIVE Update, December 15: Peru’s new government declared a national emergency Wednesday as it struggled to calm violent protests over President Pedro Castillo’s ouster, suspending the rights of “personal security and freedom” across the Andean nation for 30 days. Acts of vandalism, violence and highway blockades as thousands of Peruvians are in the streets “require a forceful and authoritative response from the government,” Defense Minister Luis Otarola Peñaranda said.

