Breaking News LIVE, September 5, 2024: On the second day of his visit to Singapore on Thursday, PM Modi is scheduled to tour a cutting-edge semiconductor facility in the city-state alongside his Singaporean counterpart. Meanwhile, following the shooting at a high school in Georgia that resulted in the deaths of four people, including two students, the White House has urged Congress to “do something” and called for a ban on assault weapons.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677