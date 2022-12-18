Breaking News LIVE: PM Modi To Launch Projects Worth Rs 6,800 Crore In Meghalaya, Tripura





Breaking News LIVE Updates, December 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound Tripura and Meghalaya on Sunday and inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth more than Rs 6,800 crore.Modi will also participate in the golden jubilee celebration of the North Eastern Council and attend its meeting in Shillong. In Agartala, the prime minister will launch the “Grih Pravesh” programme for more than two lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban and Rural – schemes.

Stay tuned with India.com for latest updates from India and around the world.





Source link