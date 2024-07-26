Breaking News LIVE: PM Modi To Visit Drass Today to Commemorate 25th Anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas

Breaking News LIVE July 26, 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kargil today to mark the 25th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas and pay homage to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. PM Modi will visit the Kargil War Memorial at around 9:20 am and pay tribute to the bravehearts. The Prime Minister will carry out the first blast of the Shinkun La Tunnel Project virtually. Shinkun La Tunnel Project consists of a 4.1 km long Twin-Tube tunnel which will be constructed at an altitude of around 15,800 feet on the Nimu – Padum – Darcha Road to provide all weather connectivity to Leh. Once completed, it will be the highest tunnel in the world. Shinkun La tunnel will not only ensure swift and efficient movement of our armed forces and equipment but also foster economic and social development in Ladakh. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest updates on Kargil war here.