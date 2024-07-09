Breaking News LIVE: PM Modi, Vladimir Putin Hold Informal Meet at Novo-Ogaryovo Residence

Breaking News LIVE(July 9, 2024): President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day official visit to Russia, held an informal meeting on Monday at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence of the Russian president near Moscow. Speaking of the national news, a total of 217 polling parties have been dispatched to their respective polling stations in preparation for the upcoming by-elections in three assembly constituencies of Himachal Pradesh. Notably, by-elections for Hamirpur, Nalagarh and Dehra assembly constituencies are scheduled to be held on July 10. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest news.