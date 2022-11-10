Thursday, November 10, 2022
Breaking News LIVE: Russian Troops To Retreat From Kherson; Ukraine’s Suspects ‘Trap’

Breaking news Live Updates, October 10: Russia’s military said Wednesday it will withdraw from the only Ukrainian regional capital it captured, but Kyiv was skeptical and an analyst warned this could be a ruse to lure the country’s forces into a deadly trap. A forced pullout from the city of Kherson would mark one of Russia’s worst setbacks in the 8-month-old-war. A Florida-bound storm strengthened into Hurricane Nicole on Wednesday after pounding the Bahamas as U.S. officials ordered evacuations that included former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. It’s a rare November hurricane for storm-weary Florida. It had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph) and was moving west at 13 mph (20 kph).

