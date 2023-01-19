Breaking News Live: Security Beefed Up in Mumbai Ahead Of PM Modi’s Visit Today

Read Time: 44 Second





Breaking News LIVE Updates, January 19: The Mumbai Police has deployed its 4,500 personnel in the western suburbs as a part of security arrangement ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. The Mumbai Police has further announced the deployment of four units of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), and one unit each of the Anti-Riot Squad and Rapid Action Force.

In view of the Prime Minister’s visit, no drone, paragliders, remote control microlight aircraft flying activities are allowed in the jurisdiction of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) PS, Andheri PS, Meghwadi PS, Jogeshwari Police Station on Jan 19, the Mumbai police said adding that this order will remain in force from 12:01 am to 11 pm today.

