Breaking News LIVE Update July 10 Latest News India World

  • Breaking News LIVE: Renowned Poet In Lucknow Kept Under ‘Digital Arrest’ For 6 Hours By Scammers

Breaking News LIVE: Renowned Poet In Lucknow Kept Under 'Digital Arrest' For 6 Hours By Scammers

Breaking News Live Updates: A famous city-based progressive writer and poet, Naresh Saxena, was kept under digital arrest in his room for six long hours by cyberheist operators posing as CBI officers in Lucknow, police officials said. The scammers, who aimed to con the elderly writer by frightening him with arrest in a money-laundering case, listened to his poetry for hours, even asking him to recite couplets of Mirza Ghalib and Faiz and praising his poems a lot. Luckily, after six hours of this ‘digital house arrest’ through a video call, alarmed family members intervened and the cyber thugs failed to pull off the crime. The writer later filed a complaint at Gomti Nagar police station. As per reports, on July 7, at 3 p.m., the writer was about to leave for a poetic session when he got a video call on his mobile phone. The man on the other side asked the writer if he had lost his Aadhar card. “He then informed me that someone had opened an account in Mumbai using it, a money laundering case of crores had taken place through it and a case had been registered in a Mumbai police station. Then he introduced himself as CBI Inspector Rohan Sharma and said that an arrest warrant had been issued against me. But as I was an elderly person and seemed to be a good man, he would try to get me released soon if I cooperated in the investigation. Otherwise, I might face a long jail term,” Saxena said.

The man then also verified the writer’s Aadhar card and asked questions pertaining to the number of bank accounts he had, the amount of money in them, the number of transactions, investments, income and income tax returns. (IANS)





Source link

